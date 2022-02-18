World Premiere - Somewhere Over the Border

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

World Premiere Music debuts at Syracuse Stage

Somewhere Over the Border

Inspired by the real life journey of the author’s mother (Reina Quijada) from El Salvador to the US and by L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Somewhere Over the Border embraces the factual and the fantastical in its depiction of one young girl’s pursuit of the American dream. As Reina travels north to the Mexican border, she gathers friends, faces down dangers, and holds tight to the memory of the little boy she left behind. Set in the 1970s and propelled by Cumbia, Mexican Mariachi Boleros, American Rock and Hip Hop, this new musical is both fable and family history—and a testament to the determination born of love.

February 23 - March 13, 2022

At Syracuse Stage

Tickets and More information – click Here

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.