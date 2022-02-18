Advertisement

World Premiere - Somewhere Over the Border

February 23- March 13
World Premiere Musical at Syracuse Stage
World Premiere Musical at Syracuse Stage(Syracuse Stage)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

World Premiere Music debuts at Syracuse Stage

Somewhere Over the Border

Inspired by the real life journey of the author’s mother (Reina Quijada) from El Salvador to the US and by L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of OzSomewhere Over the Border embraces the factual and the fantastical in its depiction of one young girl’s pursuit of the American dream. As Reina travels north to the Mexican border, she gathers friends, faces down dangers, and holds tight to the memory of the little boy she left behind. Set in the 1970s and propelled by Cumbia, Mexican Mariachi Boleros, American Rock and Hip Hop, this new musical is both fable and family history—and a testament to the determination born of love.

February 23 - March 13, 2022

At Syracuse Stage

Tickets and More information – click Here

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
Heuvelton Central School
Heuvelton parents file civil rights complaint against school district
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued for St. Lawrence County
File photo from 2021: Fort Drum welcomed home 10th Mountain Division soldiers from Afghanistan
Report: 10th Mountain Division soldiers found U.S. Embassy workers drunk, cowering during Afghanistan evacuation

Latest News

Riley Basford
Legacy fund established for late Potsdam teen
Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: Fort Drum helps farmers in 1986
Good News! Snowtown Film Festival is Coming Back-in February.
Snowtown Film Festival is Back
WWNY
Veterinary medicine career and scholarship opportunities