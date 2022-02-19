Alphonse P. Bellavia, 87, of Clayton passed away Thursday afternoon, February 17, 2022, in Rockledge, FL. (Source: Funeral Home)

Al was born in Rochester March 25, 1934, son of Frank and Mary Bevalacqua Bellavia and graduated from Madison High School in Rochester. On August 9, 1958 he married Mary Louise Fink at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, Irondequoit.

He was a draftsman for Stromberg Carlson, Rochester from 1953 - 1975. In 1974 the couple purchased Mil’s Cottages in Clayton which he ran until 2000, still in operation by his son. The couple wintered in Palm Bay, FL. Al is a communicant of St. Mary’s Church, Clayton and St. Joseph’s Church, Palm Bay, FL. He was a member of the Clayton Knights of Columbus Council 350 and the Clayton Lion’s Club. He enjoyed golfing and bowling.

Along with his wife, Mary Lou, he is survived by his three children, Rhonda M. Bellavia, Salida, CO, Lynda L. Chandler and husband Robert, Orlando, FL, and Alan M. Bellavia and wife Lesley, Clayton; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Al was predeceased by brother Frank Bellavia and two sisters, Lena Delvecchio and Vera Hart.

A funeral mass at St. Mary’s Church will be at a time and date in May to be announced. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Al’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Al’s name may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

