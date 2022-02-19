Advertisement

Alphonse P. Bellavia, 87, of Clayton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Alphonse P. Bellavia, 87, of Clayton passed away Thursday afternoon, February 17, 2022, in...
Alphonse P. Bellavia, 87, of Clayton passed away Thursday afternoon, February 17, 2022, in Rockledge, FL.(Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Alphonse P. Bellavia, 87, of Clayton passed away Thursday afternoon, February 17, 2022, in Rockledge, FL.

Al was born in Rochester March 25, 1934, son of Frank and Mary Bevalacqua Bellavia and graduated from Madison High School in Rochester. On August 9, 1958 he married Mary Louise Fink at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, Irondequoit.

He was a draftsman for Stromberg Carlson, Rochester from 1953 - 1975. In 1974 the couple purchased Mil’s Cottages in Clayton which he ran until 2000, still in operation by his son. The couple wintered in Palm Bay, FL. Al is a communicant of St. Mary’s Church, Clayton and St. Joseph’s Church, Palm Bay, FL. He was a member of the Clayton Knights of Columbus Council 350 and the Clayton Lion’s Club. He enjoyed golfing and bowling.

Along with his wife, Mary Lou, he is survived by his three children, Rhonda M. Bellavia, Salida, CO, Lynda L. Chandler and husband Robert, Orlando, FL, and Alan M. Bellavia and wife Lesley, Clayton; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Al was predeceased by brother Frank Bellavia and two sisters, Lena Delvecchio and Vera Hart.

A funeral mass at St. Mary’s Church will be at a time and date in May to be announced. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Al’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Al’s name may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Doris J. Gibson, 95, of Keyser Rd., passed away, Thursday morning, February 17, 2022 at home...
Doris J. Gibson, 95, of Evans Mills
Who doesn’t love Girl Scout Cookies? Well you can get them a little bit earlier than usual this...
Girl Scout Cookies out early this year
It was chilly Saturday morning and some parts of the north country had a few inches of snow.
Winter weather brings winds and snow to the North Country
If you need supplies to combat COVID-19, St. Lawrence County is looking to help.
COVID-19 supply drive-thru event in Canton Sunday

Obituaries

Travel Advisory
No Unnecessary Travel Advisory for Lewis County
Police investigate a reported shooting in Potsdam. They're focused on College Park Road.
Police identify victim in Potsdam fatal shooting
Friday Sports: Sectionals season begins on the hardwood
Fatal shooting near SUNY Potsdam campus, shelter in place order at college lifted
Boys’ and girls’ Section 3 and Section 10 Basketball were on Friday night around the north...
Friday Sports: Sectionals season begins on the hardwood
Police investigate a reported shooting in Potsdam. They're focused on College Park Road.
Fatal shooting near SUNY Potsdam campus, shelter in place order at college lifted