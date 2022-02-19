COVID-19 supply drive-thru event in Canton Sunday

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - If you need supplies to combat COVID-19, St. Lawrence County is looking to help.

St. Lawrence County is hosting a drive-thru event Sunday, February 20th, where they’ll hand out masks, hand sanitizer, at-home testing kits and thermometers.

The event will be held in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility parking lot at 17 Commerce Lane in Canton.

The event runs from 11 AM - 4 PM, or as long as supplies last.

