Advertisement

COVID-19 supply drive-thru event in Canton Sunday

If you need supplies to combat COVID-19, St. Lawrence County is looking to help.
If you need supplies to combat COVID-19, St. Lawrence County is looking to help.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - If you need supplies to combat COVID-19, St. Lawrence County is looking to help.

St. Lawrence County is hosting a drive-thru event Sunday, February 20th, where they’ll hand out masks, hand sanitizer, at-home testing kits and thermometers.

The event will be held in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility parking lot at 17 Commerce Lane in Canton.

The event runs from 11 AM - 4 PM, or as long as supplies last.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a reported shooting in Potsdam. They're focused on College Park Road.
Fatal shooting near SUNY Potsdam campus, shelter in place order at college lifted
Closings, delays & cancellations
Police investigate a reported shooting in Potsdam. They're focused on College Park Road.
Police identify victim in Potsdam fatal shooting
Keir Chapman
Best wishes to Keir Chapman
Power lines
Hundreds without power early Friday morning

Latest News

Travel Advisory
No Unnecessary Travel Advisory for Lewis County
Police investigate a reported shooting in Potsdam. They're focused on College Park Road.
Police identify victim in Potsdam fatal shooting
Friday Sports: Sectionals season begins on the hardwood
Fatal shooting near SUNY Potsdam campus, shelter in place order at college lifted