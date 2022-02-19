Doris J. Gibson, 95, of Evans Mills

Doris J. Gibson, 95, of Keyser Rd., passed away, Thursday morning, February 17, 2022 at home while under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Doris J. Gibson, 95, of Keyser Rd., passed away, Thursday morning, February 17, 2022 at home while under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Born on September 6, 1926 in Theresa, NY, she was a daughter of Newton and Bernice Brown Schell and a 1947 graduate of Watertown High School.

A marriage to Bernard Gibson ended in divorce.

Doris began working in the cafeteria at Evans Mills Elementary School and then she was a cleaner at Indian River Central School, Philadelphia, NY, retiring after 19 years of work.

She was a former member of the Grange and a 50 year member of the North Country Bird Club.

Doris enjoyed painting, crafting, gardening, fishing, cross country skiing, horses and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Dawn Gibson, Evans Mills, NY; two grandchildren, Lee Gibson and fiancée, Erica Disco, LaFargeville, NY, Desiree Sanders, Watertown, NY; five great-grandchildren, Landon Gibson, Maddalyn Gibson, Hunter Gibson, Nathan Gibson and Jordan Gibson; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents, two brothers, Irvin Schell and Eldon Schell, three sisters, Eileen Zimmer, Erma Schell and Evelyn Skilton, all passed away previously.

Funeral services will be 5 pm, Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Rev. Paul Gmitter of Airport Christian Fellowship Church, Dexter, NY, officiating. Family and friends will gather at the family home on Keyser Rd., following services.

Calling hour will be 3-5 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY, in the spring.

Donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Blvd., Rockville, MD 20852 or to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

