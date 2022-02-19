Friday Sports: Sectionals season begins on the hardwood

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ and girls’ Section 3 and Section 10 Basketball were on Friday night around the north country.

We start with the Boys’ Section 3 Class A Playoffs from Watertown High, as the Cyclones hosted Frontier League rival Carthage.

In the 1st quarter, Ashton Norton spots up and drills the 3 to put the Comets up by 3.

It was Norton again from beyond the arc to put Carthage up 7.

Watertown answers as Jack Adams rattles home the 3: Cyclones down 6.

Then it was Patrick Duah down low for the lay-in: Watertown down 5.

Joel Davis comes up with the board, bucket and is fouled. He had 28 points on the night as Watertown beat Carthage 58-52.

In Copenhagen, the Golden Knights hosted Manlius-Pebble Hill in Section 3 Class D play.

In the 3rd quarter, Hayden McAtee buries the 3 from the corner, Copenhagen up 31-25.

Then it was Landon Sullivan hitting the circus shot in the paint, Golden Knights by 1.

In the 4th quarter, Jaaven Kloster-Proctor hits down low, Copenhagen down 4.

It’s Kloster-Proctor again, but Copenhagen falls to Manlius-Pebble Hill 50-44.

In the Section 10 Boys’ Class B Semifinal, it was Potsdam at Canton.

Ian VanWagner on the inbound play to Ansen Herrick for the baby hook.

The it was Dan Manor with the pullup J. And Potsdam is up 4-0.

Off the scramble, Ryan Jones hits Zach VanBrocklin for the bucket. It’s 4-4.

Chris Downs has the rebound, and puts Canton up two.

Then, it was Heerrick to Manor with the reverse lay-in.

Sam Roiget to Jonah Longshore on the cut for two.

Downs to Ayomi Odetoyinbo for the dunk as Canton goes on to beat Potsdam 65-40.

In the Section 10 Girls’ Class B Semifinal, Canton hosted OFA.

Ogdensburg gets the early jump as it was Zoey Williams to Abby Raven for the baseline score.

Then it was Raven on the putbackand OFA leads 4-0.

Canton gets on the board when Winiford Downs finds Callie Klassen for the three-ball.

Brinley Frederick makes the nifty inside pass to Olivia Merrill for the basket. 8-3 Blue Devils.

Downs with the off-balance basket. Canton down 13-7.

Matty Porter with the inside bucket. Bears tie the game 20-20 at the half, then score the first 11 points of the second half. Canton runs out the clock on OFA’s season, holding off the Blue Devils 38-34.

