Advertisement

Friday Sports: Sectionals season begins on the hardwood

Boys’ and girls’ Section 3 and Section 10 Basketball were on Friday night around the north...
Boys’ and girls’ Section 3 and Section 10 Basketball were on Friday night around the north country.(wwny)
By Rob Krone and Mel Busler
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ and girls’ Section 3 and Section 10 Basketball were on Friday night around the north country.

We start with the Boys’ Section 3 Class A Playoffs from Watertown High, as the Cyclones hosted Frontier League rival Carthage.

In the 1st quarter, Ashton Norton spots up and drills the 3 to put the Comets up by 3.

It was Norton again from beyond the arc to put Carthage up 7.

Watertown answers as Jack Adams rattles home the 3: Cyclones down 6.

Then it was Patrick Duah down low for the lay-in: Watertown down 5.

Joel Davis comes up with the board, bucket and is fouled. He had 28 points on the night as Watertown beat Carthage 58-52.

In Copenhagen, the Golden Knights hosted Manlius-Pebble Hill in Section 3 Class D play.

In the 3rd quarter, Hayden McAtee buries the 3 from the corner, Copenhagen up 31-25.

Then it was Landon Sullivan hitting the circus shot in the paint, Golden Knights by 1.

In the 4th quarter, Jaaven Kloster-Proctor hits down low, Copenhagen down 4.

It’s Kloster-Proctor again, but Copenhagen falls to Manlius-Pebble Hill 50-44.

In the Section 10 Boys’ Class B Semifinal, it was Potsdam at Canton.

Ian VanWagner on the inbound play to Ansen Herrick for the baby hook.

The it was Dan Manor with the pullup J. And Potsdam is up 4-0.

Off the scramble, Ryan Jones hits Zach VanBrocklin for the bucket. It’s 4-4.

Chris Downs has the rebound, and puts Canton up two.

Then, it was Heerrick to Manor with the reverse lay-in.

Sam Roiget to Jonah Longshore on the cut for two.

Downs to Ayomi Odetoyinbo for the dunk as Canton goes on to beat Potsdam 65-40.

In the Section 10 Girls’ Class B Semifinal, Canton hosted OFA.

Ogdensburg gets the early jump as it was Zoey Williams to Abby Raven for the baseline score.

Then it was Raven on the putbackand OFA leads 4-0.

Canton gets on the board when Winiford Downs finds Callie Klassen for the three-ball.

Brinley Frederick makes the nifty inside pass to Olivia Merrill for the basket. 8-3 Blue Devils.

Downs with the off-balance basket. Canton down 13-7.

Matty Porter with the inside bucket. Bears tie the game 20-20 at the half, then score the first 11 points of the second half. Canton runs out the clock on OFA’s season, holding off the Blue Devils 38-34.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
Heuvelton Central School
Heuvelton parents file civil rights complaint against school district
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued for St. Lawrence County
Police investigate a reported shooting in Potsdam. They're focused on College Park Road.
Fatal shooting near SUNY Potsdam campus, shelter in place order at college lifted

Latest News

Police investigate a reported shooting in Potsdam. They're focused on College Park Road.
Fatal shooting near SUNY Potsdam campus, shelter in place order at college lifted
WWNY SUNY Potsdam dorm to get makeover for World University Games
WWNY SUNY Potsdam dorm to get makeover for World University Games
WWNY Blast from the Past: Fort Drum helps farmers in 1986
Athlete of the Week: Chris Downs