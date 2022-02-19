Girl Scout Cookies out early this year

TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - Who doesn’t love Girl Scout Cookies?

Well you can get them a little bit earlier than usual this year. One Girl Scout troop in Jefferson County is getting a head start to selling their cookies.

Girl Scouts from the Disabled Persons Action Organization were at Bradley’s Military Surplus store Saturday morning selling cookies. Troop #50806 is one of a small handful of troops across the country who qualified to sell cookies early this season.

They raised more than any other North Country troop last year, reaching nearly $4,200 in sales in the fall.

“I just think our girls are extremely excited to have this opportunity and it’s motivating them to get even more involved in the community,” said Troop Leader Kristina Miller.

Miller says if the girls sell the 44 cases of cookies they were allotted, the troop will earn rewards towards future camps and other activities.

