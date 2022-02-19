Advertisement

I-81 Southbound closed as several cars were off the road

Low visibility led to several cars off the road on I-81 Saturday afternoon.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Low visibility led to several cars off the road on I-81 Saturday afternoon.

According to New York State Police, the highway was closed at Exit 45 southbound.

Police say a trooper’s vehicle was struck while she was outside of her vehicle, but she was not hurt.

We’re unaware if anybody else was injured.

All the cars were towed away and the highway has since reopened.

