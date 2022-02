WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will move through early Saturday morning producing heavy lake effect snow. Snow is likely late tonight with evening lows in the single digits.

Saturday will be breezy with heavy snow on the Tug Hill. Highs will be in the lower 20′s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 30′s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.