Patricia V. Pomerville, 83, of Star Lake

STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Patricia V. Pomerville, age 83, of Star Lake, passed away on February 18, 2022 under the care of her family.

Calling hours will be held at French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake, on Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 1 – 3 p.m. Her funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Roger Benjamin officiating. Burial will be in the Cranberry Lake Cemetery in the spring. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Pat was born on September 12, 1938 in Russell to the late Walter “Duck” and Vivian G. (Fuller) Guiles. She attended the Clifton-Fine Central School, received her G.E.D. and completed her Nurse’s Aid training at St. Ann’s in Rochester. Pat married Donald C. Pomerville on July 10, 1987. He passed away on April 5, 2016. Previous marriages to Edward Drake, Sr. and Lawrence Senter ended in divorce. Mrs. Pomerville retired from the Clifton-Fine Hospital. Her first job was at age 16 when she left home to care for Chauncey Goodberry’s invalid wife.

Pat enjoyed traveling, scrapbooking, dancing, and trips to the casino. She dabbled with oil painting, making several gifts to her family whom she loved spending time with.

She is survived by a daughter and her husband, Kim and Darrell Cooper of Star Lake; a son and his wife, Daniel and Penny Drake of Michigan; step-children, Timothy and Beth Pomerville of Florida, Julie and Ricardo Werthmann of Wolcott; sister-in-law, Mary Dooley of Star Lake; and daughters-in-law, Cindy Drake and Rosie Pomerville of Star Lake.

She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, Patti Jo, Brandi, Amanda, Edward III, Hunter, Amanda, Heather, Brooke, Tanya, Nicholas, Stephanie, Steven, Jarrett, Aaron and Adam; 23 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins, and her many cherished friends.

Pat is predeceased by her parents; her step-father, Leon Forbes; husband, Donald Pomerville, a son, Edward Drake, Jr., step-son, Donny Pomerville, brothers and their wives, Lionel and Eudora Guiles, Gilbert and Martha Guiles, step-sister, Elva Rebar, step-brother, Daryl Forbes, and grandson, Michael Boshane Drake.

Donations in memory of Pat may be made to the Oswegatchie Baptist Church, Star Lake Rescue Squad, or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

