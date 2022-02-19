Advertisement

Patricia V. Pomerville, 83, of Star Lake

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Patricia V. Pomerville, age 83, of Star Lake, passed away on February 18, 2022 under the care...
Patricia V. Pomerville, age 83, of Star Lake, passed away on February 18, 2022 under the care of her family.(Source: Funeral Home)

STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Patricia V. Pomerville, age 83, of Star Lake, passed away on February 18, 2022 under the care of her family.

Calling hours will be held at French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake, on Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 1 – 3 p.m. Her funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Roger Benjamin officiating. Burial will be in the Cranberry Lake Cemetery in the spring. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Pat was born on September 12, 1938 in Russell to the late Walter “Duck” and Vivian G. (Fuller) Guiles. She attended the Clifton-Fine Central School, received her G.E.D. and completed her Nurse’s Aid training at St. Ann’s in Rochester. Pat married Donald C. Pomerville on July 10, 1987. He passed away on April 5, 2016. Previous marriages to Edward Drake, Sr. and Lawrence Senter ended in divorce. Mrs. Pomerville retired from the Clifton-Fine Hospital. Her first job was at age 16 when she left home to care for Chauncey Goodberry’s invalid wife.

Pat enjoyed traveling, scrapbooking, dancing, and trips to the casino. She dabbled with oil painting, making several gifts to her family whom she loved spending time with.

She is survived by a daughter and her husband, Kim and Darrell Cooper of Star Lake; a son and his wife, Daniel and Penny Drake of Michigan; step-children, Timothy and Beth Pomerville of Florida, Julie and Ricardo Werthmann of Wolcott; sister-in-law, Mary Dooley of Star Lake; and daughters-in-law, Cindy Drake and Rosie Pomerville of Star Lake.

She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, Patti Jo, Brandi, Amanda, Edward III, Hunter, Amanda, Heather, Brooke, Tanya, Nicholas, Stephanie, Steven, Jarrett, Aaron and Adam; 23 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins, and her many cherished friends.

Pat is predeceased by her parents; her step-father, Leon Forbes; husband, Donald Pomerville, a son, Edward Drake, Jr., step-son, Donny Pomerville, brothers and their wives, Lionel and Eudora Guiles, Gilbert and Martha Guiles, step-sister, Elva Rebar, step-brother, Daryl Forbes, and grandson, Michael Boshane Drake.

Donations in memory of Pat may be made to the Oswegatchie Baptist Church, Star Lake Rescue Squad, or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Low visibility led to several cars off the road on I-81 Saturday afternoon.
I-81 Southbound closed as several cars were off the road
A college student was fatally shot Friday just off-campus at SUNY Potsdam.
SUNY Potsdam community remembering Elizabeth Howell
Alphonse P. Bellavia, 87, of Clayton passed away Thursday afternoon, February 17, 2022, in...
Alphonse P. Bellavia, 87, of Clayton
Doris J. Gibson, 95, of Keyser Rd., passed away, Thursday morning, February 17, 2022 at home...
Doris J. Gibson, 95, of Evans Mills

Obituaries

Who doesn’t love Girl Scout Cookies? Well you can get them a little bit earlier than usual this...
Girl Scout Cookies out early this year
It was chilly Saturday morning and some parts of the north country had a few inches of snow.
Winter weather brings winds and snow to the North Country
If you need supplies to combat COVID-19, St. Lawrence County is looking to help.
COVID-19 supply drive-thru event in Canton Sunday
Travel Advisory
No Unnecessary Travel Advisory for Lewis County
Police investigate a reported shooting in Potsdam. They're focused on College Park Road.
Police identify victim in Potsdam fatal shooting
Friday Sports: Sectionals season begins on the hardwood