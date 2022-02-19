Police identify victim in Potsdam fatal shooting

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - State Police say the victim in Friday evening’s fatal shooting is 21-year-old Elizabeth Howell of Patterson, NY.

Police were called to College Park Road in the village yesterday just before 6 pm, where they found Howell lying on the side of the road with gunshot wounds.

Howell was rushed to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after.

SUNY Potsdam officials say Howell a music education student at the prestigious Crane School. She was set to graduate with the class of 2022.

“We mourn Beth’s loss as one campus community, and hold her family, friends, and loved ones in our hearts at this difficult time,” officials said in a statement to the college community.

SUNY Potsdam is cancelling classes Monday to allow people to seek support, if they need it. The college’s Counseling Center is offering drop-in support all weekend.

Police say the investigation is ongoing but note that this appears to be an isolated incident.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe told 7 News as of late Friday night, a suspect has not been found. The Sheriff’s Office is working alongside New York State Police and asks residents of St. Lawrence and Franklin Counties to secure their properties (lock their cars and homes) and be on the look out for suspicious activity.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the case to call Potsdam Police at 315-265-2121.

