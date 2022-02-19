Shooting near SUNY Potsdam campus, students told to “shelter in place”

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Officials at SUNY Potsdam have told students to shelter in place as police investigate a shooting near campus Friday evening.

7 News reporter Keith Benman is on scene and say authorities have focused their investigation on College Park Road.

One victim has been taken to the hospital and the shooter is being sought, according the information given to SUNY Potsdam spokesperson Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke.

Village administrator Gregory Thompson tells 7 News the victim is in critical condition. He received that information from Potsdam Police Chief Mark Murray.

We’ve reached out to Potsdam Police, which is the lead agency investigating. They’re not providing details at this time, but we’ll update this story as we receive more information.

Authorities have set up a command center at the Potsdam Municipal Building.

The campus community is urged to report any suspicious activity to Potsdam Police or campus police.

Below is the full alert sent to the SUNY Potsdam community:

Police received report of shots fired near campus & are responding. One victim has been transported to hospital. Shelter in place.

SUNY Potsdam Alert:

Potsdam Village Police have received report of shots fired near campus, and are responding. Law enforcement agencies are still seeking the suspect. One victim has been transported to the hospital.

Shelter in place until further notice.

If you have any information to report, please call 911, contact Village Police at (315) 265-2121, or call University Police at (315) 267-2222.

If you encounter a shooter, remember to:

RUN (AVOID): Seek an escape route ASAP. Get down if possible and leave belongings behind. The more distance and barriers between you and a threat, the better.

HIDE (DENY): Shelter out of shooter’s view. Lock and block doors, stay away from windows. Turn out lights. Stay quiet and silence phones until you get the all-clear.

FIGHT (DEFEND): Be prepared to defend yourself as a last resort if your life is in imminent danger. Act decisively with aggression to incapacitate. Do not fight fairly - this is about survival.

Follow instructions from law enforcement and report any suspicious activity when it is safe to do so.

You can text tips silently to police on the Rave Guardian campus safety app.

Updates will be sent via the Potsdam Rave Alert system and will be posted on http://www.potsdam.edu.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.