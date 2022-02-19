Advertisement

SUNY Potsdam community remembering Elizabeth Howell

A college student was fatally shot Friday just off-campus at SUNY Potsdam.
A college student was fatally shot Friday just off-campus at SUNY Potsdam.(wwny)
By Keith Benman
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A college student was fatally shot Friday just off-campus at SUNY Potsdam.

Saturday, students and faculty deal with the shock and try to understand.

“This whole weekend is going to be about mourning. This campus is very good about taking the time to mourn those who have been lost,” said Phillip Kramer, a SUNY Potsdam junior.

The victim was 21-year-old Elizabeth Howell, of Patterson, New York. She was found late Friday afternoon on the side of College Park Road, unconscious, with gunshot wounds just 100 feet from campus.

Dave Biritteri lives on the road.

“It’s a quiet town. People who know Potsdam- it’s a college town. It’s relatively quiet. Nothing like this happens,” said Birittieri.

Howell was a Music Education Major in her final year at the Crane School of Music. She played cello in the Crane Symphony Orchestra.

“She was a senior. She was going to graduate. Just a couple months to go – to be taken away, that’s crazy,” said Kramer.

Police continued to search for a suspect Saturday. A shelter-in-place order for the campus was lifted Saturday morning.

Drop-in counseling with mental health staff has been made available to all students.

“Just supporting each other. They’re working on support groups going forward. We’re working on memorial events. And events in honor of our student who passed,” said Alexandra Jacobs Wilke, a spokesperson for SUNY Potsdam.

A memorial where students can bring tributes is being set up in the Hosmer Gallery at SUNY Potsdam.

Emotions are running high at the Crane School. They say Howell had already attained so many of her goals here, with her coming graduation being one of the last.

A vigil and memorial concert are being planned in Howell’s honor.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a reported shooting in Potsdam. They're focused on College Park Road.
Fatal shooting near SUNY Potsdam campus, shelter in place order at college lifted
Police investigate a reported shooting in Potsdam. They're focused on College Park Road.
Police identify victim in Potsdam fatal shooting
Closings, delays & cancellations
Keir Chapman
Best wishes to Keir Chapman
Power lines
Hundreds without power early Friday morning

Latest News

Low visibility led to several cars off the road on I-81 Saturday afternoon.
I-81 Southbound closed as several cars were off the road
Who doesn’t love Girl Scout Cookies? Well you can get them a little bit earlier than usual this...
Girl Scout Cookies out early this year
It was chilly Saturday morning and some parts of the north country had a few inches of snow.
Winter weather brings winds and snow to the North Country
If you need supplies to combat COVID-19, St. Lawrence County is looking to help.
COVID-19 supply drive-thru event in Canton Sunday