Windy weather doesn’t stop Lake Bonaparte ice fishing derby

TOWN OF DIANA, New York (WWNY) - Not wind, sleet, cold, or snow could keep anglers from being on the frozen waters of Lake Bonaparte Saturday morning.

“This year, we’re right around 1000 so it’s growing. The support from the community has been awesome,” said Don Thomas, Assistant Chief of the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department.

It was a record breaking number of fishermen on Lake Bonaporte for the 21st annual fishing derby; and for the second year-in-a-row it will help benefit the Chris Gamble family.

“Chris Gamble grew up on the lake. All summer long, he loved to fish and everything else. When they come to us, we decided it would be a good idea to team with them and the derby is a huge success now,” said Thomas.

Gamble passed away in 2020 from injuries sustained in a UTV crash. Last year was the first time the fishing derby was dedicated to the memory of Gamble. His family and organizers believe the derby is a way to keep Gamble’s memory alive and to give back to the community.

“It’s just awesome to see the community get together, I mean there is probably 1000 people out here,” said Andrew Gable, one of the derby fishermen.

“It’s a great cause, it’s fantastic, I’m so proud to be helping them out and all that stuff,” said Ethan Fowler.

Proceeds from the derby will go to the Chris Gamble Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded to a member of the Carthage High School Boys’ Varsity Lacrosse team. The derby is also the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Harrisville Fire Department.

