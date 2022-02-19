Advertisement

Winter weather brings winds and snow to the North Country

It was chilly Saturday morning and some parts of the north country had a few inches of snow.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - It was chilly Saturday morning and some parts of the north country had a few inches of snow.

Check out this video sent to us from Dylan in Henderson.

You can see the snow approaching and engulfing the entire landscape.

Another shot of the snow whipping was sent to us by Katherine Forbes in Edwards.

And sent to us by Theresa Lundy in Hammond, it looks like something out of a postcard.

This was all sent to us via Send it to 7. You can always Send it to 7 on our website or through our free mobile app.

