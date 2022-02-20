Carol R. Empey, 74, of Ogdensburg

Mrs. Empey passed away at the Highland Nursing Home in Massena on Sunday morning February 20, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Carol R. Empey, age 74 of Ogdensburg will be held at 6:00pm on Wednesday February 23, 2022 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. Entombment will be at a later date at Foxwood Memorial Park. Calling hours will be held also on Wednesday from 12:00pm-2:00pm & 4:00pm-6:00pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Empey passed away at the Highland Nursing Home in Massena on Sunday morning February 20, 2022.

Surviving is her husband Larry; two daughters Jo Ella Wyatt of Champlain, NY and Holly (Harold) Rolfe of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Morgan & Madison Wyatt and Cody & Savannah Rolfe; a sister Shirley (Cecil) Crosby of Brier Hill; along with nieces, nephews & cousins.

Carol was born on November 9, 1947 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of Lawrence & Ella Mae (Reed) Richer. She graduated from Morristown Central School in 1967, and later married Larry Empey on August 12, 1967 at the St. John’s The Evangelist Catholic Church.

Carol began her career assisting her husband with the operations of their store C & L Grocery. She later became a cook at Mater Dei College, Wadhams Hall and most recently for Edwards Knox Central School where she retired from in 2005. She enjoyed sewing, baking, cooking, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, trips to Florida, collecting dolls and she enjoyed flowers and spending time with her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Morristown Volunteer Fire Department or the Auxiliary. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

