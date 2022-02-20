Advertisement

Robot dogs could soon patrol US-Mexico border

Robot dogs could soon patrol the U.S.-Mexico border, Department of Homeland Security says.
Robot dogs could soon patrol the U.S.-Mexico border, Department of Homeland Security says.(Department of Homeland Security)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Department of Homeland Security is testing new technology to patrol the border.

While the devices look like robot dogs, they are officially known as “automated ground surveillance vehicles.”

Homeland Security says they could become the new best friends of border patrol officers.

The robots are able to climb over rough terrain, don’t need water or food, and aren’t afraid of rattlesnakes.

There is one drawback, however. The robots run on batteries, which only gives them four hours of life in the field.

While a robot can’t make an arrest, it can capture evidence in remote desert areas and relay real-time data back to headquarters.

Customs and Border Patrol officials hope to use them as a “force multiplier” but there’s no time table for deploying them yet.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael J. Snow, 31, of Massena has been charged in fatal Potsdam shooting.
Suspect in custody in the fatal shooting of Elizabeth Howell
Police investigate a reported shooting in Potsdam. They're focused on College Park Road.
Fatal shooting near SUNY Potsdam campus, shelter in place order at college lifted
Police investigate a reported shooting in Potsdam. They're focused on College Park Road.
Police identify victim in Potsdam fatal shooting
A college student was fatally shot Friday just off-campus at SUNY Potsdam.
SUNY Potsdam community remembering Elizabeth Howell
Low visibility led to several cars off the road on I-81 Saturday afternoon.
I-81 Southbound closed as several cars were off the road

Latest News

The gray Honda Civic Michael Snow is believed to have driven bearing NY registration KVE2731.
State Police are asking the public for information in the murder of Elizabeth Howell
A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Harris acknowledges `real possibility of war’ in Europe
U.S. officials are warning a Russian attack on Ukraine could happen within days if diplomacy...
Harris: 'Real possibility' of war in Europe
On Tuesday, Watertown City Council will consider a company’s request to study the old hydro...
Watertown City Council to discuss a company’s interest in Sewall’s Island hydro plant
A shopper waring a proactive mask as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus selects...
US virus cases, hospitalizations continue steady decline