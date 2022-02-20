Saturday Sports: Section 10 Basketball playoffs play out over the weekend

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Section 10 Boys’ Basketball playoffs continued Saturday at Potsdam High School, with the Boys’ Class D Quarterfinals taking place.

In the first game of the day, 3rd seed Harrisville battled 6th seed Lisbon.

Tanner Sullivan finds Tucker Kelly for the bucket for the Pirates.

Back the other way, Noah Martin comes up with the board and bucket.

It’s Martin once again inside for the hoop, then Martin making a deposit at the bank.

At the other end it was Nolan Sullivan with the rebound and put-back.

Tanner Sullivan knifes his way through the lane and gets the roll.

Then Cooper Davison fights inside for the basket.

Harrisville outscores Lisbon 38-22 in the 2nd half and wins 56-38.

The second game of the day saw 2nd seed Heuvelton take on 7th seed Colton Pierrepont.

Off the turnover, Nate Mashaw lays in 2.

Jed Crayford misses, but Lucas Thornhill gets the put-back.

Then it was Tristan Lovely with the scoop and he’s fouled.

Mashaw hits the 3. He finished with 27 on the day.

Harlee Besio gets the Colts on the board.

Cody Francis hits for 3 of his 15 points.

Mashaw connects as Heuvelton beats Colton Pierrepont 69-44.

The final game of the night pitted Hermon DeKalb against Tupper Lake.

Tupper’s Elijah Kulzer opens the scoring with an 18 footer, and Andrew Matthews answers with the drive to the tin.

Then it was Kulzer inside for 2 more. Kulzer uses his height with a spin move in the post.

David Whit answers for the Demons and Jacob Spencer lays in 2 of his 14 points.

Thomas Peterson slashes to the hoop for 2 of his 14.

Andrew Matthews finished with 18 for the Demons, but they fall to Tupper Lake 48-46.

One contest on the girls’ side in Section 10 as St. Lawrence Central hosted Norwood Norfolk in the Class C semifinals.

Riley Daoust hits the 18 footer and Brionna Foster drives baseline for 2 of her 18 on the day.

Kylee Kellison finds Courtney Phillips for the Flyers’ first points.

Mallory stratton ties the game at 4.

Then it was Phillips to KJ Belmore for the bucket.

Kalissa Young finishes the break as St. Lawrence Central wins 62-39.

In women’s college basketball from Burkman Gymnasium, the Lady Saints closed out their regular season against Union.

Katie Frederick would lead the Lady Saints with 10 points, and 8 different St. Lawrence players would get in the scoring column, but the Lady Saints would be outscored 35-25 in the 2nd half.

St. Lawrence would fall to Union 54-42 to finish the season at 20-4.

In Men’s Liberty League hoops from Burkman Gymnasium, St. Lawrence hosted Union.

In the 1st half, Trent Adamson drives inside for the bucket.

Then it was Luke Hicks stopping and popping for 3.

Hicks with the hot hand early, burried another 3 pointer.

Then it was Will Engelhardt with the trifecta from beyond the arc.

It was Hicks with another 3 as St. Lawrence beats Union 81-62.

In Men’s ECAC Hockey from Ithaca, two Top 20 teams met as 15th ranked Clarkson battled 18th ranked Cornell.

In the 2nd period, Clarkson was down 3-0 on a 2 man advantage. Anthony Romano lights the lamp to make it 3-1 Cornell.

Less than a minute later, it was Nick Campoli with the redirect in front: 3-2 Cornell. Cornell goes on to earn 3 more points on the night, making it a final score of 6-2.

In Women’s ECAC Hockey from Cheel Arena, the 10th ranked Clarkson Lady Golden Knights hosted Cornell.

In the 2nd period, the Lady Golden Knights were in a 2-0 hole when Nicole Gosling sticks the loose puck home on a power play goal, cutting the Cornell lead to 2-1.

It was the same score late 3rd, when Cornell adds an empty netter. The Big Red upset 10th ranked Clarkson 3-1.

