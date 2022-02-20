St. Lawrence County holds COVID supply giveaway

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Cars rolled through Canton Sunday morning to pick up free COVID-19 supplies.

“My son had COVID last week, so extra tests around the house are actually really helpful,” said Kayla Ashley.

St. Lawrence County officials were handing out kits which contain things like home test kits, K-N95 masks, sanitizers, and thermometers.

It’s a chance for people to stock up.

“So, it’s very nice to have them, you have a source so you don’t have to buy stuff, so use them,” said Norma Jean LaPoint.

County Administrator Ruth Doyle says the recent influx of supplies from the state allows them to organize this event, one of their goals being to hand out as many COVID home tests as possible.

“Our hope is that we can get more tests out in the community. We certainly have more access to testing than we’ve had yet,” said Doyle.

The people handing out the COVID kits are various department heads within the county. They say it’s times like these, when they want to help people the most

“I think it sends that message to the community that, you know, we have your back. We are here to support you even though, you know, it’s been two years of COVID,” said St. Lawrence Interim Public Health Director Jolene Munger.

And this resonated with at least one person Sunday.

“It’s a great program, and very helpful.”

Doyle says they’re hoping to do this again in about a month, but it all depends on the supply provided from the state.

