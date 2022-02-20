Advertisement

Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believe was in danger

Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger. (Credit: KRIS via CNN Newsource)
By KRIS Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) - Looking out for your neighbor is exactly what a couple of baristas at a Starbucks in Texas recently did.

“I don’t know if that Starbucks trains their baristas that way, but if they do, ‘Bravo!’ If they don’t, take a note from this crew,” Brandy Roberson said.

It was a late Saturday night when Roberson’s high school daughter was approached by a a man as she was studying.

“I guess he was very loud and animated...she wasn’t intimidated by it. However, all of a sudden, this Starbucks employee came up to her and handed her this cup,” Roberson said.

The cup read, “Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off the cup.”

Roberson said her daughter was “so touched” by the baristas looking out for her.

The man went back to sit with his friends when he noticed that Roberson’s daughter and the Starbucks staff were communicating with each other.

Roberson says she hopes more businesses train their employees to notice when customers may be in danger and on what they can do to help.

Copyright 2022 KRIS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael J. Snow, 31, of Massena has been charged in fatal Potsdam shooting.
Suspect in custody in the fatal shooting of Elizabeth Howell
Police investigate a reported shooting in Potsdam. They're focused on College Park Road.
Fatal shooting near SUNY Potsdam campus, shelter in place order at college lifted
Police investigate a reported shooting in Potsdam. They're focused on College Park Road.
Police identify victim in Potsdam fatal shooting
A college student was fatally shot Friday just off-campus at SUNY Potsdam.
SUNY Potsdam community remembering Elizabeth Howell
Low visibility led to several cars off the road on I-81 Saturday afternoon.
I-81 Southbound closed as several cars were off the road

Latest News

A 500-pound black bear known as 'Hank the Tank' breaks into homes in South Lake Tahoe,...
Bear known as ‘Hank the Tank’ breaks into homes in California neighborhood
A 500-pound black bear known as 'Hank the Tank' breaks into homes in South Lake Tahoe,...
Bear know as 'Hank the Tank' breaks into California homes
Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger.
Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believed was in danger
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London,...
Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms