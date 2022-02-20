Advertisement

State Police are asking the public for information in the murder of Elizabeth Howell

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the fatal shooting of a SUNY Potsdam student.

The agency has charged Michael Snow, 31, of Massena with one count of 2nd Degree Murder in connection with the homicide of 21-year old Elizabeth Howell.

On Friday, February 18th, Howell was found unconscious with gun shot wounds on the side of College Park Road in Potsdam before being pronounced deceased at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Now State Police want to hear from people who may have seen Snow and the vehicle he was driving on that day. It’s described as a gray Honda Civic with New York plates reading KVE2731.

Police officials say the car passed through Potsdam, Hopkinton, Malone, Westville, Hogansburg, and Massena between 5 and 8:30 PM on Friday, February 18th.

Anyone with information should call State Police at 518-873-2750.

The gray Honda Civic Michael Snow is believed to have driven bearing NY registration KVE2731.
