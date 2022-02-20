Advertisement

Suspect in custody in the fatal shooting of Elizabeth Howell

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Police have a man in custody over 24 hours after the fatal shooting of Elizabeth Howell near SUNY Potsdam Friday evening.

Howell, 21, of Patterson, NY, was found lying on the side of College Park Road with gunshot wounds around 6 PM Friday. She was rushed to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Saturday night, New York State Police announced they have charged Michael J. Snow, 31, of Massena with one count of Murder in the 2nd Degree.

Snow was arraigned in the Town of Potsdam Court and remanded to St. Lawrence County Jail with no bail.

