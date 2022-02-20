Advertisement

Timothy A. Sharlow, 62, of Colton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Timothy A. Sharlow, 62, a resident of Gulf road, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.  Mr. Sharlow passed away Saturday afternoon at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Timothy A. Sharlow.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Windy weather doesn’t stop Lake Bonaparte ice fishing derby
Saturday Sports: Section 10 Basketball playoffs play out over the weekend
SUNY Potsdam community remembering Elizabeth Howell
Suspect in custody in the fatal shooting of Elizabeth Howell

Obituaries

The Section 10 Boys’ Basketball playoffs continued Saturday at Potsdam High School, with the...
Saturday Sports: Section 10 Basketball playoffs play out over the weekend
Michael J. Snow, 31, of Massena has been charged in fatal Potsdam shooting.
Suspect in custody in the fatal shooting of Elizabeth Howell
Not wind, sleet, cold, or snow could keep anglers from being on the frozen waters of Lake...
Windy weather doesn’t stop Lake Bonaparte ice fishing derby
Patricia V. Pomerville, age 83, of Star Lake, passed away on February 18, 2022 under the care...
Patricia V. Pomerville, 83, of Star Lake
Low visibility led to several cars off the road on I-81 Saturday afternoon.
I-81 Southbound closed as several cars were off the road
SUNY Potsdam community remembering Elizabeth Howell