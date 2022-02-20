Timothy A. Sharlow, 62, of Colton

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Timothy A. Sharlow, 62, a resident of Gulf road, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mr. Sharlow passed away Saturday afternoon at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Timothy A. Sharlow.

