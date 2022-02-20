Watertown City Council to discuss a company’s interest in Sewall’s Island hydro plant

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On Tuesday, Watertown City Council will consider a company’s request to study the old hydro plant on Sewall’s Island.

Convalt Energy and it’s CEO Hari Achutan are interested in buying the facility to produce energy, but want to study it first to see if it’s worth purchasing.

Achutan says the goal is to use what’s produced at the hydro plant to cut future energy costs at a planned solar panel manufacturing facility expected to go up by Watertown’s Airport.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Watertown City Council could vote on the agreement with Convalt that gives the company the greenlight for its study.

Achutan shares how he feels going into the week.

“I’m hopeful but I’m not over confident, right? I think we do need to understand their concerns, and make sure we address their concerns. More importantly, I think we have the commitment to work with the community,” said Achutan.

The agreement between Convalt and the city would last for five years if approved.

