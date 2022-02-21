Anne L. Haller, 73, of Thousand Island Park

Anne L. Haller, 73, passed away Friday afternoon at home in Victor, NY, with her loving family by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

VICTOR, New York (WWNY) - Anne L. Haller, 73, passed away Friday afternoon at home in Victor, NY, with her loving family by her side.

Anne was born May 26, 1948, in Mount Kisco, NY, daughter of John M. and Marian Laidlaw LeFevre. Growing up, she lived in many places as the family followed her father’s career needs, graduating from New Trier High School, outside Chicago, IL and with a degree in Childhood Education from Stephens College, Columbia, MO.

Anne married Richard L. Haller on August 24, 1968, in Winnetka, IL, having met in 1966 while they each worked summer jobs in the Thousand Islands at the St Lawrence River.

While her favorite role was always mother and wife, Anne held many positions where she could help people in all kinds of ways. She was a preschool teacher, a dental and orthodontic office manager, and a counselor for elementary schoolers, among others. For the final twelve years of her career, she and Rich co-owned Express Personnel Services, in Pittsford, NY. Following their retirement in 2008, the couple spent summers at their River home in T.I. Park, Wellesley Island and wintered in The Villages, Florida.

Anne was full of energy and had a love for life. She always made a difference through her enthusiastic support and dedication to the kids’ school programs at HF-L, whether it was tennis, cheerleading, or the music program. She was an avid tennis player and an active member and volunteer at the Antique Boat Museum, in Clayton. She was a committed blood donor for the American Red Cross, donating over 15 gallons throughout her life.

In addition to her husband, Rich, she is survived by her son, John (Khristan) Haller, and their children Isabel and Charlotte, of Bronxville, NY, her daughter, Tricia (Patrick) Connors, and their children, Ryan, Molly, Claire, and Maeve, of Mendon, NY. She was predeceased by her brother, John “Mac” LeFevre.

As was her wish, a Celebration of Life will be held this summer in the Thousand Islands, with a burial in Riverside Cemetery, Wellesley Island.

Memorial donations may be made to the T.I. Park Tabernacle Community Association, 42822 St. Lawrence Ave Unit 75, T.I. Park, NY 13692, in which she was very active, and funds family activities including youth recreation programs, community events, and church services, or to the Wilmot Cancer Institute, Alumni and Advancement Center, 300 E. River Road, PO Box 278996, Rochester, NY 14627.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences can be made at costellofuneralservice.com or at Anne’s very active CaringBridge site (www.caringbridge.org/visit/annehaller) which will also be used to announce service details at a later date.

