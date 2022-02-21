Advertisement

Another active week ahead

By Kris Hudson
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures will stay just about steady overnight tonight before a cold front moves through Monday morning.

After the passage of the cold front temperatures will drop throughout the day Monday with a chance of some freezing drizzle.

Tuesday will be dry until the afternoon when rain will start to move in. Rain will continue overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday. Another colder front will move through Wednesday which will be much stronger than the one on Monday.

The only calm quite day will be be Thursday.

Snow will come back into the forecast overnight Thursday and into Friday morning. This will set the stage for our next possible winter storm on Friday. It is still to early for details, but wide spread snow is likely during the day Friday.

