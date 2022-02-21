Bonnie L. Haskins, 78, of Carthage

Bonnie L. Haskins, 78, passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 19th at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, after battling several ailments for many years. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Bonnie L. Haskins, 78, passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 19th at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, after battling several ailments for many years.

Bonnie was born on January 16, 1944 in Carthage the loving daughter of the late Charles J. and Rose M. Latremore Monahan. She graduated from Augustinian Academy and was a woman of extraordinary spirit and faith. She married Robert Haskins on July 31, 1965 at St. James Catholic Church. They raised their family and lived their whole life in Carthage. She worked for many years in the Carthage Central School District, retiring in 2004.

She truly loved her dear family, especially during the holidays and special occasions. She was an avid sports fan, bleeding Notre Dame green; she loved to gamble and would bet on anything, but a big bet to her was five dollars. She said it made it more interesting to put something in the pot and loved nothing more than a night of poker or “31″ along with a couple of totties, although two was her limit. She was known to be quite the bragger or sore loser, but would never acknowledge either. Bonnie was very generous and always willing to help her family and friends to the point she would be upset if you refused. She will be missed dearly by all that knew her.

Bonnie is survived by Robert, her loving husband of 56 plus years, a son David (Martha), a daughter Susan (Phillip) McHatton all of Carthage, a brother Jack of Rochester, and a sister Jane Wyss of Wisconsin, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a large Irish/French family who put St. Patrick’s Day right up there with Christmas.

Calling hours will be Thursday, February 24th from 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:30 PM at St. James Catholic Church, Carthage. Spring burial will take place in Hillside Cemetery, Champion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Judes Childrens Hospital or Augustinian Academy.

