Carthage restaurant gets new lease on life

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A restaurant with a rich history in downtown Carthage has been brought back to life.

Two years ago, Superior Grill closed down. Now, it’s open again under the ownership of village native Jim Uhlinger.

“I had a few people approach me and asked if I was going to remove the booths and that they wanted the tables because their parents when they were dating back in 1955 had carved their names into the top of the tables or in the wall of one of the booths,” he said.

The restaurant started as Kandyland in 1922 and was owned by three generations of the Costes family before its closure in 2020.

It was a popular destination for decades.

“Right after school was mostly kids and then came the supper crowd and that type of thing,” said village historian Lynn Thornton.

She remembers many a trips to the Superior Grill growing up and she says the dynamic was always the same.

“When I was in high school, this was the cool place to hang out. Everybody had their money for the jukebox,” she said.

Uhlinger says he decided to buy the space after his other restaurant, the Whistle Stop Tavern in Deferiet, sustained heavy damage in a fire last November.

This new place is giving his staff an opportunity to get back to work while repairs are being made.

“It was a little tough to swallow at first but we’d been fortunate enough; we have some other business interests and have been able to keep this ball rolling and we are happy to be able to keep them all together,” he said.

Uhlinger says he will continue to run both restaurants once the Whistle Stop Tavern is back up and running.

He says he is hoping to have the bar portion of the tavern open by early spring.

