Carthage toddler battling rare cancer

Ellyannah Scholl
Ellyannah Scholl(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Family describes her as a true warrior. A toddler from Carthage is battling cancer and begins her 6th round of chemo next week.

Ellyannah Scholl isn’t even two years old yet, but she has been fighting Stage 4 cancer for months.

“She wouldn’t drink much and she was, like, puking randomly. And she was screaming and moving her muscles like things hurt her,” said Jamie Scholl, Ellyannah’s mother.

What Jamie thought were COVID symptoms turned out to be a mass near Ellyannah’s left kidney. Doctors call it neuroblastoma, a rare cancer that affects children, mostly under the age of 5 years

“She was not herself. It was the weirdest thing,” said Jamie.

After receiving the diagnosis in September, there have been rounds and rounds of chemo and trips to hospitals in Rochester and Syracuse.

Sometimes they’re at the hospital for weeks post-chemo because Ellyannah must be monitored closely.

“I have to live out of a duffel bag, because there always can be an emergency,” said Jamie.

The family has adapted to a new lifestyle; the grandparents help take care of the rest of the children when Ellyannah is away for procedures. But it does not get any easier.

“It’s hard to miss her when you just really want to cuddle her and tickle her,” said Makennah Hatcher, Ellyannah’s sister.

Although Jamie says Ellyannah has responded well to treatment, she says she’ll do whatever it takes to see her daughter get better.

“If I have to travel to Mexico, I’ll travel to Mexico,” she said.

The family will host a spaghetti dinner benefit next month to help with the medical costs.

It will be held on March 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carthage VFW at 668 West End Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

