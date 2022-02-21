Advertisement

Firefighters battle 3 different blazes Sunday in St. Lawrence County

Fire destroyed a barn on DeKalb Kelly Road in the town of DeKalb
Fire destroyed a barn on DeKalb Kelly Road in the town of DeKalb
By John Moore
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOWN OF DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - It was a long day Sunday for some firefighters in St. Lawrence County.

First, they responded to a 7 a.m. blaze which destroyed a barn on DeKalb Kelly Road in the town of DeKalb.

Rensselaer Falls Fire Chief Dallas Denny says the barn was fully involved when firefighters arrived, and the cause is under investigation.

Kelly Dairy, which owned the barn, posted on Facebook that two heifers were lost in the fire, while one was saved. The post said the fire would not affect day-to-day operations.

Later in the morning, some of the same departments were called to a trailer home fire on Cold Spring Road in the town of Lisbon. (See photo below the article) It appeared the home was a total loss, although so far no information has been released.

Then in early evening, some of those departments were out again to a log cabin fire in DeKalb Junction.

First Assistant Chief Chris Blauvelt says a chimney fire spread to the rest of the cabin and it is a total loss.

The owner, Gary Gilson, and his wife escaped without injury.

On scene were firefighters from the DeKalb Junction, Richville, Hermon, Heuvelton, Rensselaer Falls and Gouverneur departments.

Trailer home fire on Cold Spring Road in the town of Lisbon
Trailer home fire on Cold Spring Road in the town of Lisbon

