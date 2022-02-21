Advertisement

George A. Dennis, 54, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
George A. Dennis, 54, of East Orvis Street, passed away on February 1, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam...
George A. Dennis, 54, of East Orvis Street, passed away on February 1, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.(Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - George A. Dennis, 54, of East Orvis Street, passed away on February 1, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

George was born on December 9, 1967 in Massena, the son of the late Albert and Margaret (Borey) Dennis. He attended Massena High School and worked property maintenance for many years. George married Tammy Osway and it later ended in divorce. George could always be found working and was a jack of all trades. Most of all, he enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchildren.

George is survived by his daughter, Kayla Dennis and companion Houston DeLosh of Massena; his grandchildren, Nāinoa, Amaya and Aurora DeLosh, Emberly Curran, Gauge Wilson, Meadow Rayne Malu and several others; his companion, Rhonda Perrin of Massena; two brothers, Scott Dennis of Massena and Kevin Dennis of Arizona; a sister, Tina Mattison of Massena.

He was predeceased by a son, Allan Dennis in 2017.

A celebration of life in George’s memory will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 3:00 – 7:00 pm at the VFW in Massena.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where memories can be shared at www.donaldsonfh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

A college student was fatally shot Friday just off-campus at SUNY Potsdam.
Potsdam police: witnesses heard 3 shots fired from car, SUNY student fled short distance before collapsing
Candles
Lila M. “Bambi” LaJoie, 69, of Watertown
Bonnie L. Haskins, 78, passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 19th at Samaritan Medical...
Bonnie L. Haskins, 78, of Carthage
Candles
Hazel R. Watson, 91, of Copenhagen
Sharon E. Parow, 73, of U.S. Route 11, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on...
Sharon E. Parow, 73, of Watertown

Obituaries

The front page of Monday's New York Post
NY Post: SUNY Potsdam student’s parents say her murder was likely random
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on student’s murder, heating bills & short-term rental tax
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Congressman Chris Jacobs
Western NY Congressman visits Watertown, learns more about new district
Fire destroyed a barn on DeKalb Kelly Road in the town of DeKalb
Firefighters battle 3 different blazes Sunday in St. Lawrence County