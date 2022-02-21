George A. Dennis, 54, of Massena

George A. Dennis, 54, of East Orvis Street, passed away on February 1, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - George A. Dennis, 54, of East Orvis Street, passed away on February 1, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

George was born on December 9, 1967 in Massena, the son of the late Albert and Margaret (Borey) Dennis. He attended Massena High School and worked property maintenance for many years. George married Tammy Osway and it later ended in divorce. George could always be found working and was a jack of all trades. Most of all, he enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchildren.

George is survived by his daughter, Kayla Dennis and companion Houston DeLosh of Massena; his grandchildren, Nāinoa, Amaya and Aurora DeLosh, Emberly Curran, Gauge Wilson, Meadow Rayne Malu and several others; his companion, Rhonda Perrin of Massena; two brothers, Scott Dennis of Massena and Kevin Dennis of Arizona; a sister, Tina Mattison of Massena.

He was predeceased by a son, Allan Dennis in 2017.

A celebration of life in George’s memory will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 3:00 – 7:00 pm at the VFW in Massena.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where memories can be shared at www.donaldsonfh.com

