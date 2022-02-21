Advertisement

Hazel R. Watson, 91, of Copenhagen

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Hazel R. Watson, 91, died Thursday, February 17, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Massachusetts.

Born on December 20, 1930 in Watertown, NY, she was the 2nd of 4 children born to mink ranchers Uhlan and Marion (Curtis) Young, Copenhagen. She attended Tylerville and Copenhagen schools. Hazel married Quentin N. Watson, USAF, on December 27, 1952, in Tucson, Arizona. They were later stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Boise, Idaho where their daughter was born. They retired to Copenhagen in 1963 where they lived for many years. Quentin passed away in 1993. Hazel was an avid reader, a Civil War enthusiast, and served as an Officer and Store Keeper for the New York State Covered Bridge Society.

She is survived by daughter Elizabeth “Libby” DeSimone, son-in-law John Todd, 2 grandsons Anthony and Christopher DeSimone, one great-granddaughter, 2 great-grandsons, all of Massachusetts, and many nieces and nephews.

Interment and graveside service will be at South Rutland Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Friends of Nashoba Nursing Service & Hospice at www.friendsofnnsh@yahoo.com would be greatly appreciated.  Local arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY 13619.

