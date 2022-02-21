Humane Society: Stretch & Fievel

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Stretch and Fievel are best buddies. In fact, Fievel is the only cat Stretch likes.

That’s why Amber Zehr and Barbara Turck from the Lewis County Humane Society would like it if the two cats were adopted together.

And it would be best if they were the only pets in the home.

They’re both about a year old and came to the shelter with two other cats, who have since been adopted. They’re FIV positive (feline immunodeficiency virus), which makes them prone to upper respiratory infections.

You can check out the shelter’s 23 dogs and 19 cats at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or on their Facebook page. You can also call 315-376-8349 or just stop by when they’re open.

