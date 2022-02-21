Junior journalists hit the airwaves at Copenhagen Central.

7 News reporter Emily Griffin visits her alma mater to chat with young broadcasters involved in a news production program there. They even turned the tables and interviewed her for their newscast.

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a big production underway at a small school. Copenhagen Central recently won a grant to fund a broadcast hub for students.

Each week, students write their own stories, set up their interviews, forecast the weather, and even come up with original reporting.

“One of the students came in one day and said, ‘I can’t wait to get up in the morning because we’re filming today,’” IT director Adam Zehr said. “It gives us a lot to look forward to.”

“When we come in, we’re excited to do it,” fifth grader Eviana Overton said. “We write scripts, we have a teleprompter to read it. It’s fun watching on Mondays seeing how well we did and how we can make it better.”

“When we record, it’s a little scary at first, but then it’s like I actually did it,” fifth grader Emma Swain said. “And it’s really fun!”

The school is also offering a college credit class for older students. Teachers wanted to put an emphasis on the many career possibilities that can come from broadcast.

“It’s great being in such a small school that we’re able to get this equipment,” senior Chase Aubin said. “It gives us a heads up on what it’s like to be in a field similar to this one.”

“It should be everywhere,” junior Alyssa Fitzpatrick said. “It’s exciting and fun and you get to be creative.”

With the time and the tools, who knows how far these junior journalists can go.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.