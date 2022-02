WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lila M. “Bambi” LaJoie, 69, Watertown, passed away at her home on Saturday, February 19th, 2022.

Calling hours are Saturday, February 26th from 2 pm - 4 pm with a funeral service to begin at 4 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

A complete obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

