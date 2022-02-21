Advertisement

Lisbon businesswoman Susan Duffy announces candidacy for 116th Assembly District

New York State Assembly
New York State Assembly(Hans Pennink | AP / Hans Pennick)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A Lisbon businesswoman has thrown her hat into the ring for New York’s 116th Assembly District.

Susan Duffy, a Republican, made her announcement Sunday night citing what she’s learned as a business woman and saying she’ll “bring that knowledge and willingness to fight for our values to Albany.”

While Jefferson County Republican legislators Scott Gray and Bobby Ferris have expressed their interest in running for the River District seat, it appears Duffy is the first to formally announce her candidacy so far.

The assembly seat is opening up as Assemblyman Mark Walczyk has launched a bid for New York’s newly drawn 50th Senate District.

