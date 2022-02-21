Neighbors tell of dramatic end to fatal shooting manhunt.

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The manhunt for the alleged killer of a SUNY Potsdam music education major apparently came to a dramatic end in Massena Saturday.

Thirty-one-year-old Michael Snow was arrested at his 250 Main Street home about 24 hours after 21-year-old Elizabeth Howell was found fatally shot on a Potsdam street Friday evening.

Neighbors say they heard shouts of “warrant,” a door getting bashed in, and flash bangs.

The screen grab above is from a video sent to us by Timothy Martin via Send It To 7.

Snow was taken into custody and arraigned shortly after in Potsdam town court on a second-degree murder charge.

He was taken to St. Lawrence County jail with no bail set. SUNY Potsdam officials say Snow has no affiliation with the college, either as a student, employee, or graduate.

Michael J. Snow, 31, of Massena has been charged in fatal Potsdam shooting. (wwny)

Howell, of Patterson, N.Y., was found with gunshot wounds on the side of College Park Road around 6 p.m. She was rushed to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

As of Sunday, state police were still asking for the public’s help with the case.

They want to hear from people who may have seen Snow and the vehicle he was driving on the day Howell was shot. It’s described as a gray Honda Civic with New York plates reading KVE2731.

Police say the car passed through Potsdam, Hopkinton, Malone, Westville, Hogansburg, and Massena between 5 and 8:30 p.m.

Anyone with information should call state police at 518-873-2750.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.