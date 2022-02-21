NY Post: SUNY Potsdam student’s parents say her murder was likely random

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Friday’s murder of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell has been picked up by national media.

The front page of Monday’s New York Post features Howell’s picture with the headline, ‘Coed Murder Mystery: SUNY student in random killing upstate.’

The Post spoke with Elizabeth’s parents, Joe and Ann Howell, who live in Patterson, New York, which is about 60 miles north of New York City.

The newspaper quoted Joe Howell as saying his daughter “was the type of person that didn’t have enemies, and certainly no one that would want to kill her. As soon as they told us, we figured wrong place, wrong time.”

Last Friday, Elizabeth Howell was found unconscious and suffering from gun shot wounds on the side of College Park Road in Potsdam.

She was pronounced dead at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

