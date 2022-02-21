Potsdam police: witnesses heard 3 shots fired from car, SUNY student fled short distance before collapsing

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam village police have shed a little more light on the murder of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell.

Police said witnesses told them they heard three gun shots fired from a gray sedan.

Patrols were directed to the victim, who police said had fled a short distance on foot.

Police said Howell was “down and unresponsive” at the corner of College Park Road and East Drive.

Officers began providing emergency life-saving measures and were joined by university police.

Howell was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Village police requested the State Police Major Crimes Division take the lead on the case and a suspect was later identified.

On Saturday afternoon, members of the State Police Special Operations Response Team arrested 31-year-old Michael Snow at his home at 250 Main Street in Massena.

Neighbors described hearing shouts of “warrant,” a door getting bashed in, and flash bangs.

Snow is being held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail.

Village police said people in Potsdam are asked to review home or business surveillance systems for evidence of Snow or his vehicle in the area prior to Friday’s 5:45 p.m. shooting.

State police described the car as a gray Honda Civic with New York plates reading KVE2731.

The public is asked to take note of the damage to the driver side and aftermarket mirror attached to the door.

Officials said the car passed through Potsdam, Hopkinton, Malone, Westville, Hogansburg, and Massena between 5 and 8:30 p.m. last Friday.

Anyone with information should call state police at 518-873-2750.

