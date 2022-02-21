Ronald R. Jerome, 66, of Adams Center

Ronald R. Jerome, 66, Adams Center, passed away Saturday, February 19. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Ronald R. Jerome, 66, Adams Center, passed away Saturday, February 19. Calling hours will be Thursday, February 24, from 4-7 p.m. at Piddock Funeral Home, 7 North Park Street, Adams. The funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 25, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 40 East Church Street, Adams, and will also be available by Zoom, with Rev. Jon F. Lavelle officiating. A spring burial will be in Union Cemetery, Adams Center.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Born August 31, 1955, the son of Raymond and Beatrice (Hammond) Jerome, he graduated from South Jefferson Central School in 1974, where he was a standout athlete, excelling in wrestling. He attended East Carolina University, Greenville, North Carolina, where he was a member of the wrestling team. Ron and Sally Smith were married May 27, 1978, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Adams.

Ron was employed by Niagara Mohawk/National Grid for 30 years in the gas department and as a line mechanic, a job he truly loved. He was a part-time police officer for over 20 years in the villages of Adams, Sackets Harbor, and West Carthage. Ron played for the Watertown Red and Black Football Team and was a member of their 1980 Championship Team. He was a former member of the South Jeff Rescue Squad. Ron was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, where he had served on the Vestry, as a Warden, and was part of the Buildings and Grounds Committee. He was also a member of South Jefferson Men’s Fellowship, always looking forward to these meetings and being with this group of friends.

Ron is survived by his wife, Sally, two sons and their wives, Joe and Kristi, Watertown, and Jon and Rebecca, Adams, as well as grandchildren Merrick, Lukas, Mia, and Blair Jerome, and a granddaughter due in July. He is also survived by brothers and sisters Jerry and Peggy Jerome, Janice Jerome, Janet Durham, Denny and Pam Jerome, Randy and Laura Jerome, Timmy and Audrey Jerome, Jacqueline Murphy, Pete Dick and Diane Smith, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, brothers Jackie Jerome, Bill Jerome, and Bob Jerome, sisters Joanne Dick and Judy Jerome, brothers-in-law Jeff Durham and Michael Smith, and sister-in-law Korena Jerome.

Ronnie loved helping anyone with anything. He would take on any challenge and not quit until the job was done and done right. He was a master of practical jokes and known for crafting his own vocabulary. He loved to laugh and make people laugh. Ronnie’s greatest joy was being with his family -- his brothers and sisters, his wife, kids, and grandkids all meant the world to him.

Donations in his memory may be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, PO Box 29, Adams, New York 13605.

