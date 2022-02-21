Sharon E. Parow, 73, of Watertown

Sharon E. Parow, 73, of U.S. Route 11, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday morning, February 16, 2022 at SUNY Upstate of Syracuse, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sharon E. Parow, 73, of U.S. Route 11, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday morning, February 16, 2022 at SUNY Upstate of Syracuse, NY.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown.

Mrs. Parow was born at home on January 1, 1949 in the town of Orleans, NY. She is the daughter of the late Laurence and the late Mae (Harrington) Havens.

Sharon graduated from Indian River Central School. She also attended BOCES and completed training in administrative assistance. When her children were growing up she created and edited a coupon rampage newspaper for national distribution to coupon users. Mrs. Parow held other various jobs including Jefferson County reevaluation. Other career choices included being a real estate sales person. When Sharon moved to Florida she worked for Walmart in Lakeland, FL, she moved back to Watertown when Walmart opened here. She worked at the Walmart service desk for several years. Sharon was admin assistant to Attorney Bob Shadd and Bob Strom. Later she was active in her sister, Thelma’s ornament business picking up the pieces behind the scenes.

Mrs. Parow crocheted 100′s of Afghans and gifted one for every caregiver that took care of her disabled life mate, Richard Wood, who predeceased her.

She is survived by her children; Mary Jane Parow, Panama City, FL, Melinda Parow and her fiancé, Mike Burns, Theresa, NY and Michael Parow, Nebraska. Also, her grandchildren, Christian (Loren) Parow, Watertown, NY; Marissa Parow, FL, Corey Parow, FL, and Matthew (Savannah) Bonham, FL and Great Grandchildren, Nicholas Parow, Christopher Robbins; Paul Parow and Claire Bonham. Sharon is also survived by 3 of her 7 siblings, Carl Havens, Melrose, NM; Helen Shultz, LaFargeville, NY: and Thelma Hamilton (Robert) Rochester NY. Many nieces and nephews, whom she loved as her own.

Along with her parents, Sharon was predeceased by her baby boy, who went to be with Jesus at birth, whom she loved so much and her precious granddaughters, Elaina and Shelby; her siblings, Charles Haven, Frederick Havens, Shirley Fraser & Nora Hutchinson. Also her lifetime companion, Richard Wood.

A celebration of life will be held in June.

A celebration of life will be held in June.

