Sunday Sports: Playoffs on tap in high school basketball

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) -It was a rare Sunday of high school basketball action with playoffs on tap in both Section 3 and Section 10.

We begin in Sackets Harbor, where the Patriots hosted Old Forge in Section 3 Class D play.

Old Forge upsets Sackets Harbor 55-54.

Another Boys’ Section 3 Class D playoff contest, this one in Belleville as the Panthers of Belleville Henderson hosted Morrisville Eaton.

Belleville Henderson beats Morrisville Eaton 87-59.

On the girls’ side in Section 3, the General Brown Lady Lions entertained Chittenango in Section 3 Class B play.

General Brown wins 63-15.

Up north in Section 10, Lisbon and Colton Pierrepont squared off in the Girls’ Section 10 Class D Quarterfinals at SUNY Canton.

Lisbon beats Colton Pierrepont 38-21.

Also at SUNY Canton, Heuvelton met Edwards Knox in another Section 10 Class D Quarterfinals.

Heuvelton beats Edwards Knox 60-25.

Next up, Chateauguay tipped off against Hermon DeKalb in the 4/5 game.

The Green Demons beat Chateaugay 45-25.

The final game of the day pitted top seed Hammond against St. Regis Falls.

Hammond beats St. Regis Falls 88-36.

A Boys’ Section 10 Class D Quarterfinal sees top seed Chateaugauy meeting Edwards Knox.

Chateaugay wins 58-30.

In Federal Hockey League action from the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, the Watertown Wolves hosted the Binghamton Black Bears.

In the 1st period, the Wolves were up 2-1 when Captain Justin MacDonald buries the backharder for his 40th goal of the season. 3-1 Wolves after 1 period.

Watertown go on to beat Binghamton 7-3.

