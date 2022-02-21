Advertisement

Teases of spring today & tomorrow

Beth Hall has your forecast for the week.
By Beth Hall
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be mainly dry for most of the north country.

There is a risk of freezing drizzle and mixed precipitation in St. Lawrence County and counties to the east. A winter weather advisory there is in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

For all, the day will be mostly cloudy with spring-teasing highs in the 40s.

Overnight lows will be around 30.

We’ll have rain Tuesday, mostly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

There’s a mix of rain and snow expected for Wednesday. Highs will be around 40.

Colder temperatures return. Highs will be in the 20s Thursday through Sunday,

It will be partly sunny Thursday, snow is expected for Friday, and there’s a chance of snow Saturday and Sunday.

