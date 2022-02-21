Teases of spring today & tomorrow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be mainly dry for most of the north country.

There is a risk of freezing drizzle and mixed precipitation in St. Lawrence County and counties to the east. A winter weather advisory there is in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

For all, the day will be mostly cloudy with spring-teasing highs in the 40s.

Overnight lows will be around 30.

We’ll have rain Tuesday, mostly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

There’s a mix of rain and snow expected for Wednesday. Highs will be around 40.

Colder temperatures return. Highs will be in the 20s Thursday through Sunday,

It will be partly sunny Thursday, snow is expected for Friday, and there’s a chance of snow Saturday and Sunday.

