Watertown Family YMCA’s Shamrock Run returns next month

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After holding a virtual event last year due to the pandemic, the Watertown Family YMCA will be hosting the 33rd Annual Shamrock Run in person this year.

The Y’s Michelle Graham appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the Saturday, March 12 event. Watch her interview above.

The race will begin at the former St. Patrick’s School, located at 733 South Massey Street in Watertown.

The focus of the Shamrock Run is to bring the community together and promote family fun.

Participation options this year include a 5K run or a 2.2-mile walk/run option. Online registration is now open and will close Tuesday, March 8 at 9 p.m. Packet pickups for participants will be March 10 from noon to 6 p.m. and March 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fairgrounds Y location at 585 Rand Drive in Watertown.

Last call registration and packet pickup will take place at St Patrick’s Elementary School on the morning of the race between 7 and 8:30 a.m. The race begins at 9 a.m. Race results and medal awards will be announced inside the school at 10 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, last year’s run was combined with the annual Turkey Day Run and promoted as a virtual event. The Y says the return of this event is a harbinger of the return to normal community life.

For more information visit www.watertownYMCA.org and click on the Shamrock Run link.

