Western NY Congressman visits Watertown, learns more about new district

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A member of Congress is trying to learn more about what could be his new district.

Western New York Representative Chris Jacobs was in Watertown Monday.

Part of Jefferson County is in the newly formed 24th Congressional District. It adds several counties to what is now Jacobs’s 27th District.

He says many issues are the same across the area.

“Agriculture - a big issue. Dairy is big in my district right now, it’s big up here. When I got into office, I fought hard to get on the agriculture committee so I would be in a position where I could fight for agriculture. And, of course, Fort Drum,” he said.

Including Jacobs, there are four Republican candidates for the seat, including Geneva attorney Mario Fratto, Buffalo lawyer Todd Aldinger, and John Murtari of Wayne County.

