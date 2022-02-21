Your Turn: feedback on student’s murder, heating bills & short-term rental tax

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man is charged with the murder of a 21-year-old SUNY Potsdam student. Elizabeth Howell of Patterson, New York, was a music education student set to graduate with the class of 2022:

Prayers for her family. That is an unimaginable phone call for any parent to get.

Angela Engstrom Shantie

What a shame. Talented young woman with her whole future ahead of her.

Felis Sylvestris

The cost of heating our homes is going up. National Grid reports energy prices are up 37% from previous winters and it’s all because of supply and demand:

Our bill for this last cycle was close to $100 over our typical bill from previous months. And we’re on the budget plan!

Nathan Daniel Smith

Cheaper to burn firewood over electric, fuel oil or propane, with better heat.

Andrew Clement

Plenty of people who visit the north country use services like Airbnb or Vrbo. Jefferson County could add sales tax on those short-term vacation rentals:

You can’t get any greedier than government.

Josh Davis

Do it...Disincentivizing short term rentals...with a fat tax will free up more rentals for people who actually live here.

Cait Elizabeth

