Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on student’s murder, heating bills & short-term rental tax

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man is charged with the murder of a 21-year-old SUNY Potsdam student. Elizabeth Howell of Patterson, New York, was a music education student set to graduate with the class of 2022:

Prayers for her family. That is an unimaginable phone call for any parent to get.

Angela Engstrom Shantie

What a shame. Talented young woman with her whole future ahead of her.

Felis Sylvestris

The cost of heating our homes is going up. National Grid reports energy prices are up 37% from previous winters and it’s all because of supply and demand:

Our bill for this last cycle was close to $100 over our typical bill from previous months. And we’re on the budget plan!

Nathan Daniel Smith

Cheaper to burn firewood over electric, fuel oil or propane, with better heat.

Andrew Clement

Plenty of people who visit the north country use services like Airbnb or Vrbo. Jefferson County could add sales tax on those short-term vacation rentals:

You can’t get any greedier than government.

Josh Davis

Do it...Disincentivizing short term rentals...with a fat tax will free up more rentals for people who actually live here.

Cait Elizabeth

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael J. Snow, 31, of Massena has been charged in fatal Potsdam shooting.
Suspect in custody in the fatal shooting of Elizabeth Howell
A college student was fatally shot Friday just off-campus at SUNY Potsdam.
SUNY Potsdam community remembering Elizabeth Howell
The gray Honda Civic Michael Snow is believed to have driven bearing NY registration KVE2731.
State Police are asking the public for information in the murder of Elizabeth Howell
Police investigate a reported shooting in Potsdam. They're focused on College Park Road.
Police identify victim in Potsdam fatal shooting
Low visibility led to several cars off the road on I-81 Saturday afternoon.
I-81 Southbound closed as several cars were off the road

Latest News

The front page of Monday's New York Post
NY Post: SUNY Potsdam student’s parents say her murder was likely random
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Congressman Chris Jacobs
Western NY Congressman visits Watertown, learns more about new district
Fire destroyed a barn on DeKalb Kelly Road in the town of DeKalb
Firefighters battle 3 different blazes Sunday in St. Lawrence County