Arts All-Star: Landen Snyder

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Landen Snyder says it’s important to enjoy what you’re doing in any given moment.

“You’ve got to be happy -- just be yourself,” he said. “Enjoy the moment and enjoy entertaining others.”

The talented musician from South Jefferson plays piano and trumpet and sings. He’s this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

He hopes to pursue a career in robotic engineering after high school, “because I’ve always found an obsession with Halloween and the movements of these animatronics.”

Watch the video to hear him perform and to learn more about him.

