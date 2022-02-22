Arts All-Star: Landen Snyder

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Landen Snyder says it’s important to enjoy what you’re doing in any given moment.

“You’ve got to be happy -- just be yourself,” he said. “Enjoy the moment and enjoy entertaining others.”

The talented musician from South Jefferson plays piano and trumpet and sings. He’s this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

He hopes to pursue a career in robotic engineering after high school, “because I’ve always found an obsession with Halloween and the movements of these animatronics.”

