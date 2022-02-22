Advertisement

Career-Tech All-Star: Chayse Griffin

Career-Tech All-Star: Chase Griffin
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chayse Griffin is “just excited to create.”

The General Brown student is in his the second year of the Visual Communications program at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES.

He’s this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

He says his perfect job would be in graphic design for marketing or advertising.

“There’s always going to be a business that needs a logo or there’s always going to be someone that wants a commercial done,” he said.

Watch the video to see him at work and to learn more about him.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This scene is from a video sent by a neighbor taken during the Saturday arrest of Michael Snow,...
Neighbors tell of dramatic end to fatal shooting manhunt
A college student was fatally shot Friday just off-campus at SUNY Potsdam.
Police: witnesses heard 3 shots fired from car, SUNY student fled before collapsing, search for gun underway
Michael J. Snow, 31, of Massena has been charged in fatal Potsdam shooting.
Suspect in custody in the fatal shooting of Elizabeth Howell
Fire destroyed a barn on DeKalb Kelly Road in the town of DeKalb
Firefighters battle 3 different blazes Sunday in St. Lawrence County
The gray Honda Civic Michael Snow is believed to have driven bearing NY registration KVE2731.
State Police are asking the public for information in the murder of Elizabeth Howell

Latest News

Arts All-Star: Landen Snyder
Arts All-Star: Landen Snyder
Arts All-Star: Landen Snyder
Career-Tech All-Star: Chase Griffin
WWNY
Academic All-Star: Emma Friot