Career-Tech All-Star: Chayse Griffin
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chayse Griffin is “just excited to create.”
The General Brown student is in his the second year of the Visual Communications program at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES.
He’s this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.
He says his perfect job would be in graphic design for marketing or advertising.
“There’s always going to be a business that needs a logo or there’s always going to be someone that wants a commercial done,” he said.
Watch the video to see him at work and to learn more about him.
