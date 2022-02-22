Carol E. Thompson, 87, of Sandy Creek

Carol E. Thompson, 87, of Route 11, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - Carol E. Thompson, 87, of Route 11, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Summerville Funeral Home, Sandy Creek.

Carol was born on March 30, 1934 in Copenhagen, NY to the late Glenn M. and Evelyn Honer Sheldon. She graduated from Copenhagen Central in 1951 and earned her Associates Degree from Canton ATI in 1953.

She lived in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and moved to Sandy Creek in 2000. She worked for the regional office of State Farm for more than 35 years and retired in 1995.

On January 19, 1973 Carol married Donald Thompson. Donald passed away March 21, 2008.

Carol is survived by her siblings; Cynthia (Joseph) Keesey, Lacona, NY, Alison (Carolyn) Sheldon, Copenhagen, NY, and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, Carol is predeceased by a brother, Ronald Sheldon.

There will be a graveside service held in the spring. Online condolences may be shared at www.summervillefh.com.

