Children’s Home of Jefferson County names new executive director

V
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new executive director at the Children’s Home of Jefferson County.

Dr. Marianne DiMatteo introduced herself on 7 News This Morning. She was accompanied by Matthew Richmond, who’s in charge of public relations at the Children’s Home.

DiMatteo says she was a foster child as a teen, so working with an organization like the Children’s Home “is a wonderful opportunity.”

Watch the video to hear her story. There’s more on her background here.

