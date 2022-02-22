COVID-19 PCR testing center opening in Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - There will be a new place in Massena to get tested for COVID-19.

WellNow Urgent Care will open its newest center on Wednesday as a dedicated PCR testing center for asymptomatic patients.

Located at 94 Grove Street in Massena, the facility will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Patients can simply walk in, or if preferred, schedule their visit online.

WellNow Urgent Care said it’s opening the center in response to increased demand for COVID-19 testing.

